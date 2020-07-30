Plesac allowed three hits and no walks while striking out 11 across eight scoreless innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Plesac certainly pitched well enough to earn the win, but couldn't get any run support. He threw 98 pitches -- 72 of which went for strikes -- and generated an impressive 17 called strikes and 20 swinging strikes. He allowed only one extra-base hit, which came off the bat of Adam Engel to lead off the sixth inning. He'll have the chance to follow up on this impressive outing in his next start, currently projected for Monday at Cincinnati.