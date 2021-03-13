Plesac fired three scoreless frames while striking out four in his most recent Cactus League start against the Mariners.

He gave up three runs in two frames in his first outing of the spring, so it was nice to see him bounce back with an excellent outing. "I feel electric when I'm on the mound," Plesac told Joe Noga of Cleveland.com. "I'm in a really great spot. I've built a great routine. I'm going to continue to keep building off each start and keep moving each week and keep progressing." Plesac is Cleveland's undisputed No. 2 starter this season.