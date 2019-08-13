Plesac allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out two during the win over Boston. He did not factor in the decision.

It was just the second time in his last seven outings that Plesac allowed more than two runs. He had a fine outing overall except for an ugly fourth inning where he coughed up two runs on a walk and three hits, including a J.D. Martinez homer. The rookie righty is still a perfect 3-0 since the start of July. Plesac will get another tough matchup in New York against the Yankees on Saturday.