Plesac (3-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Orioles after surrendering seven runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Plesac allowed only one run through the first three frames, but Baltimore erupted for six runs in the fourth inning to end his afternoon. It's the first time since joining the Indians in late May he failed to pitch at least five innings. The 24-year-old has a 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB through his first seven major-league starts.