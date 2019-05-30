Plesac is scheduled to make his second start for the Indians on Sunday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As expected, Plesac will keep his spot in the rotation after acquitting himself well in his MLB debut at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Plesac navigated the tough matchup effectively, taking a no-decision while limiting the Red Sox to one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. Though he might eventually get exposed by his lack of a deep arsenal, Plesac's ability to consistently throw strikes and command his mid-90s fastball and changeup effectively makes him a worthy speculative pickup in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues where he's available.