Indians' Zach Plesac: Goes seven innings in loss
Plesac (0-1) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven through seven innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Sunday.
Plesac was dominant most of the game, but a solo home run from Tim Anderson was enough to hang the loss on the 24-year-old. While his debut was encouraging, this was an impressive performance that could boost his ownership percentage in deeper leagues. The right-hander has a 0-1 record with a 1.46 ERA and 9:2 K:BB through two starts. Plesac will get his next start Saturday against the Yankees.
