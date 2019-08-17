Plesac (6-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings Saturday, striking out five as the losing pitcher versus the Yankees.

Please has predictably struggled in his last four starts against difficult opponents, permitting 11 earned runs in 20.2 innings against the Astros, Rangers, Red Sox and Yankees. Today the right-hander allowed three solo homers including two back-to-back by Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning. He came out for the fifth but permitted one more solo shot to D.J. LeMahieu before departing after 96 pitches. Plesac has now allowed 15 homers in 81.2 innings but still holds an 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He draws another New York start Thursday but this time against the Mets at Citi Field.