Plesac didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Twins after allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while fanning one across 3.2 innings.

Plesac couldn't complete the fourth inning and delivered one of his shortest outings of the season, though at least he extended his undefeated streak to six appearances, going 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA in that span. The right-hander is slated to pitch against Friday at home against the Blue Jays.