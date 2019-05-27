Plesac will be promoted from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Reports first surfaced Saturday suggesting Plesac would fill the vacant spot in Cleveland's rotation, and the Indians confirmed the 24-year-old's impending callup a day later. Plesac has benefited from a velocity bump this season and dazzled between stops at Columbus and Double-A Akron, logging a 1.41 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB in 57.1 innings. Plesac boasts a plus changeup to complement his improved fastball, but his lack of a reliable third pitch could make success difficult to come by against major-league hitters. He'll thus carry plenty of risk as he makes his MLB debut on the road against one of baseball's better offenses.