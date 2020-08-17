Plesac isn't guaranteed to be recalled from the Indians' alternate site to make a start for the big club during its weekend series with the Tigers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After Plesac broke MLB's COVID-19 protocols by going out in Chicago following his Aug. 8 start against the White Sox, the Indians sent him back to Cleveland a day later before placing him on the restricted list Aug. 11. He was then optioned Friday to the Indians' alternate training site, where he'll have to remain for at least 10 days unless Cleveland facilitates an earlier promotion by placing another player on the injured list in a corresponding move. Fellow starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was also optioned Friday after going out with Plesac in Chicago, but Cleveland's schedule since that series with the White Sox has thus far allowed the team to get by with a four-man rotation that now includes Adam Plutko. While Cleveland will first require a fifth starter this Saturday, the frustration many teammates felt over Plesac's and Clevinger's breach of protocol could prompt the organization's brain trust to delay bringing back either pitcher to fill the void. If that's the case, the recently recalled Logan Allen would likely be the top candidate to make a spot start versus Detroit this weekend.