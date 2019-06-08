Indians' Zach Plesac: Nabs first big-league win
Plesac (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.
In a nice bit of symmetry, the young right-hander's first MLB win came against the Yankees and his first MLB loss was to the White Sox, mirroring the first decisions his uncle Dan Plesac recorded in 1986. The younger Plesac will take a 1.86 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...