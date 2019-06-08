Plesac (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.

In a nice bit of symmetry, the young right-hander's first MLB win came against the Yankees and his first MLB loss was to the White Sox, mirroring the first decisions his uncle Dan Plesac recorded in 1986. The younger Plesac will take a 1.86 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Reds.