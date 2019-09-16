Indians' Zach Plesac: Next start coming vs. Phillies
Plesac isn't listed among the Indians' probable starters for the club's three-game series versus Detroit that begins Tuesday.
Plesac's turn was initially scheduled to come up Tuesday, but the Tribe will grant him some additional rest after he fired 114 pitches in a complete-game shutout of the Angels on Sept. 10. The change should prove beneficial for the rookie from a workload-management standpoint, but it comes as a disappointment for fantasy managers, who may have been counting on Plesac receiving a two-start week. Instead, Plesac will miss out entirely on a favorable matchup versus Detroit -- Aaron Civale and Mike Clevinger are scheduled to pitch in the final two games of the series Wednesday and Thursday, respectively -- and likely slot back into the rotation Friday or Saturday at home versus the playoff-contending Phillies.
