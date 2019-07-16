Plesac was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Plesac will return to the big leagues Tuesday and figures to slot in as the Indians' fifth starter moving forward. He made eight starts with Cleveland prior to his demotion July 6, posting a 4.00 ERA over 45 innings, though he did get roughed up in his last major-league outing against the Royals, giving up three runs over just 2.2 innings of work.