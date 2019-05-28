Indians' Zach Plesac: Officially set for debut
Plesac was recalled as expected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against Boston.
Plesac owns an excellent 1.41 ERA through nine starts at the two highest levels of the minors this season, striking out 26.3 percent of opposing starters while walking just 3.3 percent. He hadn't been considered much of a prospect his season, but he's seen his fastball velocity tick up this year and has thrown plenty of strikes. Josh Smith was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
