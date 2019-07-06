Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Plesac was optioned in order to make room for Greg Allen to return to Cleveland. This is unlikely to effect Plesac's status in the rotation, as he was not scheduled to pitch again prior to the All-Star break. The right-hander has managed a 4.00 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 45 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories