Plesac (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in a loss to the Reds on Monday.

Plesac more than held his own opposite Sonny Gray; he had the Reds frozen for most of the night with his diverse pitch mix and deceptiveness (24 called strikes). However, he gave up a homer to Nick Castellanos in the fourth and another to Joey Votto in the sixth to surrender the lead. He may not have a win to show for his efforts so far this season, and Plesac did have a FIP pushing 5.00 last year, but a 17:1 K:BB in the early going suggests he's primed for a dramatic step forward. Up next is a road matchup against the White Sox.