Plesac allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

If it weren't essentially an elimination game for the Indians, manager Terry Francona might have gone with him a little bit longer because Plesac only threw 74 pitches in five frames. Plesac will end the season with two straight no-decisions after posting a complete-game shutout on Sept. 10. He finishes the year with an 8-6 record, 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 115.2 innings.