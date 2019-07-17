Plesac allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one across three scoreless innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Plesac had little trouble working through the Tigers' lineup, needing only 39 pitchers to complete three innings. However, the game went into a lengthy rain delay, costing him the chance to work deeper into the contest. He now owns a 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 18 walks across 48 innings for the season. With the Indians playing seven games this week, Plesac is very likely to stick with the big-league club and make his next start Sunday against Kansas City.