Plesac spent time this offseason learning a new grip for his curveball in an effort to improve pitch accuracy and usage, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Plesac struggled to locate his curveball in 2019 and only threw it 10 percent of the time. His goal this offseason has been to make the pitch a more consistent weapon to complement his fastball, changeup and slider. The 25-year-old held opposing hitters last season to a .220 batting average against his curveball, while only his changeup was more effective, resulting in a .208 batting average against. Plesac allowed one run on two hits and recorded two strikeouts across two innings in Monday's 12-8 Cactus League loss to the Rockies.