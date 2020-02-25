Indians' Zach Plesac: Refining new curveball grip
Plesac spent time this offseason learning a new grip for his curveball in an effort to improve pitch accuracy and usage, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Plesac struggled to locate his curveball in 2019 and only threw it 10 percent of the time. His goal this offseason has been to make the pitch a more consistent weapon to complement his fastball, changeup and slider. The 25-year-old held opposing hitters last season to a .220 batting average against his curveball, while only his changeup was more effective, resulting in a .208 batting average against. Plesac allowed one run on two hits and recorded two strikeouts across two innings in Monday's 12-8 Cactus League loss to the Rockies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...