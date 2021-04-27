Plesac allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 7.2 innings Monday against the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Plesac was hit hard in each of his last two outings entering the day, giving up a total of 12 runs in just 5.2 innings of work, but he answered by working deep into Monday's contest. After surrendering two runs in the sixth inning and one in the eighth, he was lifted with 93 pitches (64 strikes) in a tie game. The 26-year-old owns a 5.81 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with an 18:3 K:BB over 26.1 frames, but he took a step in the right direction in the series opener.