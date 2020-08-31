The Indians will recall Plesac from their alternate training site to start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plesac hasn't pitched for Cleveland since Aug. 8, when he was struck out seven over six shutout innings against the White Sox. Following the start, Plesac broke COVID-19 protocols by going out in Chicago, prompting the Indians to place him on the restricted list before sending him to the alternate site. More than three weeks later, he'll finally slot back into the rotation as a replacement for Mike Clevinger, who was traded to the Padres on Tuesday. Plesac was exceptional during his first three starts of the season (1.29 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB over 21 innings), so he'll warrant an immediate pickup in any fantasy league where he might have been dropped following his demotion.