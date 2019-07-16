Indians' Zach Plesac: Returning to rotation Tuesday
The Indians will recall Plesac from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Cleveland sent Plesac to the minors July 6 following his eighth big-league start, which provided the team with some extra roster flexibility since its schedule allowed for a shortened rotation. The rookie will now move back up to the majors with the Indians requiring a fifth starter for the first time during the second half. Plesac acquitted himself well during his first callup period, posting a 4.00 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 45 innings.
