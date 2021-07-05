Plesac (thumb) will be activated to start Thursday's game against the Royals, but will only throw about 60 pitches, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland's plan is to have Plesac go to Arizona and continue stretching out for longer starts during the All-Star break. If all goes well, he'll be a full-length starter for them after the break. Plesac posted a 4.14 ERA in 58.2 innings before injuring himself after his May 24 start.