Indians' Zach Plesac: Roughed up again
Plesac conceded three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout over just 2.2 innings versus the Royals on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.
Plesac's day came to an abrupt end when he was removed from the game in the third inning after recording 58 pitches. The start of the game was delayed two and a half hours due to weather and the wet conditions definitely impacted the 24-year-old considering he threw 32 strikes compared to 26 balls. This is now the second start in a row where Plesac has made an early exit due to a poor performance. The right hander had a very respectable 2.33 ERA over his first six starts, which included matchups against the high-powered offenses like the Yankees and Red Sox, but his ERA has ballooned to a 4.00 over the last two starts. With no established return date from the IL for aces Corey Kluber (forearm) and Carlos Carrasco (blood condition), Plesac figures to stick in the rotation regardless of whether he is struggling.
