Plesac allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three against the Phillies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Plesac's outing went fairly well until the fifth inning when he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base and was pulled. However, Oliver Perez proceeded to allow a three-run homer, with two of those runs charged to Plesac. While his ERA on the season still checks in a at a respectable mark of 3.82, Plesac has now surrendered four or more earned runs in four of his last six starts. He'll look to get things back on track in his final regular-season appearance, currently projected to come Friday at Washington.