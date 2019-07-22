Plesac (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings Sunday against Kansas City.

Plesac gave up a run in the first inning, followed by another in the third, but he'd leave the contest with a three-run lead. He fired 67 of 106 pitches for strikes and threw a first-pitch strike to 13 of the 24 batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 3.50 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 40:20 K:BB across 54 innings this season.