Pleasac (thumb) will make his second rehab start with Double-A Akron on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Plesac struggled some in his first rehab outing, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk across just 1.2 innings Tuesday. It's not clear if he'll need another minor-league start after Saturday, but that decision could likely depend on if he's able to be more effective in his second start with Akron. If Cleveland decides to bring him back following Saturday's outing, he could line up to take the ball at some point during next weekend's series against the Royals.