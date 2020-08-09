Plesac was sent home by Cleveland on Sunday after violating the league's health and safety protocols, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Plesac reportedly went out with friends following Saturday's start, which resulted in a violation of team rules and league protocol. As a result, he'll be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19. The team took quick action with the right-hander in order to prevent exposure to the rest of the team. Whether his absence will have an impact on his scheduled start for Saturday remains to be seen. However, he could presumably be ready to take the mound by then if his COVID-19 tests come back negative.