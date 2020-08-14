Plesac was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Cleveland's secondary training site Friday.
Plesac has been excellent this season, posting a 1.29 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP through his first three starts, but his celebratory night out with teammate Mike Clevinger and friends following his previous outing (which violated league health and safety protocols) will cost him the opportunity to make his fourth start of the year any time soon. Both players were moved from the restricted list to the secondary training site Friday, and it's not clear when either will next take the hill.