Plesac will have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus by the Indians, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Plesac was promoted to Columbus earlier in May and has continued his impressive 2019 performance through three starts with the Clippers, allowing five runs on 15 hits with a 22:1 K:BB across 20 innings. The Indians have yet to make any announcements, but Plesac could slot into the starting rotation Tuesday at Boston.