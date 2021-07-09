Plesac, in his first start after coming off the injured list due to a thumb injury, went four innings Thursday against Kansas City, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.

Making his first start since May 23, Plesac held the Royals off the board for the first two innings before yielding a Whit Merrifield RBI single in the third and solo homers by Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier in the fourth. Plesac threw 38 of his 55 pitches for strikes and didn't issue a walk, encouraging indicators after a lengthy layoff. Plesac, who is 4-3 in 11 starts with a 4.31 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, is slated to make his first start of the second half against Oakland.