Plesac allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings in the first game of the Indians' doubleheader against the Rangers on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Plesac held the Rangers scoreless through six innings but was given no run support and was thus denied a win despite the strong effort. After racking up 60 pitches through three innings, Plesac worked more efficiently through the final three frames and retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced. Though he has only a 54:27 K:BB across 72 innings this season, Plesac has worked six or more innings in three of his last four starts and has a strong 3.13 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. He'll draw his next start Monday against Boston.