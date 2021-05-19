Plesac (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings as he picked up a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
All five runs Plesac gave up came via the long ball. He surrendered a solo shot to Shohei Ohtani in the first, a three-run blast to Justin Upton in the fourth and then another solo home run to Jose Iglesias in the seventh. It wasn't a great outing for the 26-year-old but he still managed to come away with a win and now has three in his last four starts. He'll take a 3.93 ERA into his scheduled start against the Tigers at the beginning of next week.
