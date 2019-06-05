Plesac will start Friday against the Yankees, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plesac last took the mound Sunday against the White Sox, so he'll be on his normal amount of rest for Friday's start. The 24-year-old has held his own through a pair of starts with the big club thus far, compiling a 1.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings of work.

