Plesac (3-1) picked up the win in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before Adalberto Mondesi drove a fastball into the empty concourse in right field. Plesac has delivered quality starts in all five of his trips to the mound this season, and he'll carry a 1.32 ERA and 34:2 K:BB through 34 innings into his next outing Saturday in Minnesota.