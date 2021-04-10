Plesac (1-1) picked up the win Friday, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Tigers. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander has faced Detroit in his first two starts of the season and has delivered a quality start in each, leading to a 1.38 ERA and 10:2 K:BB through 13 innings. Plesac will look to keep rolling against somewhat stiffer competition in his next outing, set for Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.