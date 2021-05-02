Plesac (2-3) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Plesac kept a scoreless line for the first time since April 9, which was his second start of the year and his only other win. It was encouraging to see him keep runs off the board, although the four walks represented a season high. The right-hander carries a 4.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB into his next start, currently projected for next weekend's series versus Cincinnati.