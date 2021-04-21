Plesac (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox after giving up six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over five innings.

The right-hander wasn't in terrible shape with three runs allowed through five frames, but he surrendered three more runs during the sixth inning without recording an out. Plesac began the season with a 1.38 ERA through two starts (13 innings), but he's given up six earned runs in each of his past two outings. The 26-year-old will attempt to right the ship Sunday against the Yankees.