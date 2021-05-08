Plesac pitched eight shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven in a no-decision versus Cincinnati on Friday.

Plesac was very sharp Friday, but Cincinnati starter Wade Miley was better with a no-hitter. The 26-year-old Plesac has strung together 13.2 scoreless innings over his last two starts. For the season, the right-hander owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB across 40 innings. He'll look for another strong performance in Seattle next week.