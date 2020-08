Plesac improved to 1-1 on the season after throwing six shutout inning Saturday against the White Sox, striking out seven while walking one and allowing five hits.

Plesac has opened the year with three strong starts, allowing a total of just three runs. He's struck out 31.2 percent of opposing batters this season while walking just 2.6 percent, both of which represent dramatic improvements from his 18.5 percent strikeout rate and 8.4 percent walk rate from his rookie season last year.