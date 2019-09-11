Plesac (8-6) got the win against the Angels on Tuesday, throwing a complete-game shutout while giving up just four hits, striking out five and walking two as the Indians bagged an 8-0 victory.

Plesac got roughed up for six earned by the White Sox in his last start, but he bounced back by spinning a gem against the Angels, going the distance and cruising to his eighth win of the season. The 24-year-old right-hander has shown well in his 19 starts this season, posting a 3.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 79:37 K:BB across 106.1 innings. He'll look to build on this spectacular effort in his next start, which will see him take on the Tigers in a Tuesday home matchup.