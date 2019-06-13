Plesac (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Wednesday.

The rookie allowed three homers, which was more long balls than he yielded in his first three MLB starts combined. Even though they were all solo shots, it was enough to hand him the loss. Despite this loss, Plesac has still pitch pretty well at the major league level. He is 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 24.2 innings through four starts. Plesac will face the Rangers on the road in his next start Tuesday.