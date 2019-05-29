Indians' Zach Plesac: Turns in strong debut
Plesac allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old didn't offer much in terms of strikeouts, but his major league debut went quite well. He was very sharp, throwing 57 of his 86 pitches for strikes, including 15 called strikes. He allowed just two extra-base hits, one of which was a triple to the last batter he faced. That runner scored against the Indians bullpen, and was the only run Plesac allowed. After this strong performance, it's possible Plesac sees another MLB start, especially with Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) still on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...