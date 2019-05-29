Plesac allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old didn't offer much in terms of strikeouts, but his major league debut went quite well. He was very sharp, throwing 57 of his 86 pitches for strikes, including 15 called strikes. He allowed just two extra-base hits, one of which was a triple to the last batter he faced. That runner scored against the Indians bullpen, and was the only run Plesac allowed. After this strong performance, it's possible Plesac sees another MLB start, especially with Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) still on the injured list.