Plesac will be Cleveland's fifth starter this season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Plesac had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus back in March, but he's evidently impressed enough in summer camp to win a starting role, beating out Adam Plutko for the job. Plesac posted a 3.81 ERA in his 21-start debut last year, but that came with an unimpressive 4.94, in part due to his low 18.5 percent strikeout rate.