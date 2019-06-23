Plesac (3-2) allowed one run on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

In four of his six major-league starts this season, Plesac has yielded only one run. However, he may be playing with fire. Plesac owns a .194 batting average against, but he also has a 4.93 FIP. He was also permitting a 35.7 percent hard contact rate coming into Sunday. While that isn't poor, it's a bigger factor because Plesac isn't a strikeout pitcher. Still, he's 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across six starts. Plesac will look to keep this strong start going at the Orioles on Saturday.