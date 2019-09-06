Indians' Zach Plesac: Yields six runs during loss
Plesac (7-6) allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the White Sox on Thursday.
With this defeat, Plesac suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, and quite frankly, this may be his worst two-game stretch of the season. Plesac has allowed 10 runs in his last 10 innings mostly because of three homers he yielded. Plesac owns a 3.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 74 strikeouts across 97.1 innings this season. He will look to rebound at the Angels on Tuesday.
