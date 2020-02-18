Indians' Zack Weiss: Signs minors deal with Cleveland
Weiss agreed to a minor-league contract with Cleveland on Tuesday.
Weiss has a single MLB appearance under his belt, in which he faced four batters for the Reds back in 2018, walking two and allowing two homers. The 27-year-old spent 2019 in the upper minors in the Twins' system, struggling to a 7.24 ERA.
