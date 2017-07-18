Instant Fantasy Baseball Reaction: Carlos Correa's injury practically a season-ender

We've been here before, just three weeks ago, frantically searching the waiver wire for a replacement that doesn't exist at the one position where we could ill afford an injury.

But all we needed with Trea Turner 's fractured wrist was a temporary fix. This? It's practically a season-ender.

True, it's not technically a season-ender. Two months would put Carlos Correa coming back in mid-September, which is not the end of the season, and Mike Trout , who also had surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament, managed to beat his timetable.

But even in the rosiest scenario -- let's say six weeks -- Correa is still out until September, which is already deep into the playoffs in most Head-to-Head leagues. So your season may well be over by the time you can use him again, even if the Houston Astros isn't.

(And I've got to tell you, with the kind of lead they've built up, the Astros will be in no hurry to activate Correa, preferring to make sure he's primed and ready for the playoffs.)

Carlos Correa SS / Houston (2017 season) BA: .320 HR: 20 OPS: .966 BB: 44 K: 71

So what, you should just release him? Well, not if you can help it. If nothing else, you might be able to unload him on that one owner breaking away from the pack whose playoff spot is already assured. And in Rotisserie leagues where everyone plays right up through the end of the season, you obviously want to be the one who benefits from those final two-plus weeks of Correa.

But the more pressing issue than what to do with Correa is what to do at shortstop. Sure, replacing him is a little more straightforward than replacing Turner in category-based formats, where prolific base-stealers are scarce in their own right, but Correa is the better player overall -- arguably the best at the weakest position (catcher excluded).

Your best bet is to make a play for Manny Machado , whose owner has known nothing but disappointment this season even though the underlying numbers (strikeout rate, hard-contact rate, fly-ball rate) suggest he's more or less the same hitter who produced like a first-rounder in both 2015 and 2016. Of course, his owner may charge for the upside rather than the production, particularly in light of your plight, and giving up a proven first-round bat like Mookie Betts or Nolan Arenado for a prospective one isn't a victory in my book.

Manny Machado 3B / Baltimore (2017 season) BA: .238 HR: 18 OPS: .754 BB: 34 K: 74

But even if you can't pull off such a deal, your season isn't over. Fantasy Baseball lineups are large enough that the rest of your hitters, if they're of a high enough caliber, can absorb the loss of one. Your path is more difficult without your best player, of course, but if you're in the race at all, Correa couldn't have been the only thing going for you.

The first thing to do is check and make sure there really is nothing worthwhile on the waiver wire, because you may be surprised. Just because most of the players owned in more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues are also owned in your league doesn't mean all are.

I was fortunate enough to nab Marwin Gonzalez in a Head-to-Head league after losing Trea Turner and have gone 3-0 with him as my shortstop. Maybe somebody dumped a slumping Zack Cozart in your league. Maybe nobody ever made a play for Andrelton Simmons . Maybe Alex Bregman was just somebody's third baseman who didn't measure up, but for you, he can be more. It doesn't look like he's the Astros' first choice to fill in for Correa at shortstop, but seeing as he's just one game away from gaining eligibility there in CBS Sports leagues, you have to think he'll get it sooner than later. Bottom line is it only takes one oddball scenario to reduce this disaster to merely a nuisance.

But if you play with a bunch of automatons who do everything by the book, you may have to resort to one of these shortstops owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues:

Judging by the batted-ball data, I think Addison Russell is one big statistical correction waiting to happen, so he'd be my first choice of this group. If he's not available, though, a hot-hand approach may be your best bet. Paul DeJong would certainly qualify and may come the closest to matching Correa's power production. In fact, between the minors and majors, he actually has more home runs this year (23) than Correa (20). He never walks, though, so his production is almost entirely dependent on the long ball.

Jose Reyes has hit .409 (18 for 44) with three home runs and one stolen base over his last 12 games and still demonstrates good enough contact skills to suggest it's not a total fluke. Orlando Arcia has hit .330 with an .821 OPS over his last 52 games and stole three bases out of nowhere Monday. Here's hoping there's more where those came from. The New York Mets will eventually call up Amed Rosario , who I think has a Francisco Lindor-like profile, and there's a chance Ozzie Albies is called up to replace Dansby Swanson , eventually picking up shortstop eligibility.

But these are the kinds of moves you make out of pure desperation. Your best hope is to fill the void through the trade market, even if it means beefing up at some other position to make up for your losses at shortstop.