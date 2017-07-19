Instant Fantasy Baseball Reaction: Going from Tigers to Diamondbacks can only help J.D. Martinez's value

Well, Diamondbacks fans have reason to rejoice, at least. J.D. Martinez, who has become one of the more reliable middle-of-the-order bats in the game over the last four years, is joining a lineup with more than its fair share already.

It improves their odds of reaching the playoffs from 68.2 percent to 76.7 percent, according to SportsLine projections, upping their expected win total from 88.8 to 90.5.

J.D. Martinez RF / Detroit (2017 season) BA: .305 HR: 16 OPS: 1.018 AB: 200 K: 54

Of course, for Fantasy purposes, the move is fairly benign. The Diamondbacks already had an opening in their outfield, so Martinez will simply be relegating Daniel Descalso to the bench. Likewise, nobody of great significance (Mikie Mahtook? Alex Presley?) is expected to replace Martinez in the Tigers outfield -- at least not right away -- though you'll want to listen out for any buzz regarding prospect Christin Stewart, whose combination of power and patience has yielded 20 homers and an .888 OPS in only 89 games at Double-A Erie.

Even the prospects headed to the Tigers in this deal are small potatoes. Dawel Lugo is probably the biggest attraction, but he's only a name because of how thin the Diamondbacks' system is and may not profile as more than a utility infielder.

So from a Fantasy perspective, the deal impacts Martinez and Martinez alone. It's certainly an upgrade for him, though, taking from a neutral park to one of the hitter-friendliest in baseball. And while the Tigers lineups is replete with aging veterans, Martinez will now bat amid the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and A.J. Pollock.

It's enough for me to elevate him from 13th to 10th in my outfield rankings, putting him right on the cusp of elite status.