Contrary to a previous report, Happ is in serious discussions with the Yankees, but there is currently no agreement in place, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Based on the fact Rosenthal reported earlier that the two sides had reached an agreement, it still seems likely that Happ ends up back in pinstripes, but it is not a done deal. The veteran southpaw reportedly wants a three-year deal and no team has been willing to go past two years.